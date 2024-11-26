Hamilton police bust local street gang connected to violent crime

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say two dozen people have been arrested and 172 charges have been laid in an investigation into violent crime linked to gang activity.

Police say the investigation, dubbed Project Churchill, began in 2019 and focused on the “Hot Mali Squad” gang that was connected to numerous offences across the province, including drug trafficking, robberies and homicides.

“Targeting this violent street gang was crucial in addressing the surge in Hamilton shootings because this group acted at the epicentre of gun violence, fueling fear, instability, and harm in the community,” Hamilton police Chief Frank Bergen said.

They allege the gang had links to the Bahamas-based street gang faction known as the Dirty South, which they allege was involved in smuggling and distributing illegal firearms in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police say 17 search warrants were conducted across southern Ontario, including in Hamilton, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and London.

One person is wanted, while three of the accused are also wanted in crimes in the Bahamas.

Police allege the gang primarily funds its operations through drug trafficking and the sale of illegal firearms.

Hamilton police have experienced a record increase in shootings, with 58 occurrences so far this year.

In Hamilton, police say the gang’s activities were mainly concentrated in specific neighbourhoods around Barton Street to Main Street and Queen Street to James Street, with members living in high-rises within their designated “turfs.”

“The brazen nature of these shootings reflects a troubling trend: firearms are increasingly in the hands of criminals, fuelling a reckless disregard for human life. The indiscriminate and frequent use of guns not only endangers our community but also underscores the urgent need to address the sources of this deadly supply,” Deputy Chief Ryan Diodati said.

—With files from The Canadian Press.