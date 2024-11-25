Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trump vows 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada, Mexico

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2024 7:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'American security threats come from Canada’s north, says U.S. Senator'
American security threats come from Canada’s north, says U.S. Senator
A member of the powerful U.S. Foreign Relations Committee worries that anyone who threatens Canada's north will "come after us next". Republican Senator James Risch also feels Canada aiming to hit NATO spending targets by 2032 is an eternity down the road, adding what reaction president-elect Donald Trump might have to that timeline.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming in to the United States from Canada and Mexico.

The president-elect posted on Truth Social Monday that the duties will be among his actions on his first day back in the White House in January.

Click to play video: 'Controversy swirls around Trump’s cabinet picks'
Controversy swirls around Trump’s cabinet picks

Trump says the tariff will remain in place until both countries stop drugs, in particular fentanyl, and people from illegally crossing the borders.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He says Canada and Mexico have the power to stop the problem and until they take action they will pay a big price.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Trump campaigned on the promise to slap an across-the-board tariff on all imports.

It has caused significant concern with a Canadian Chamber of Commerce report suggesting a 10 per cent tariff could take a $30-billion bite out of the Canadian economy.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices