Trump vows 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada, Mexico

Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming in to the United States from Canada and Mexico.
The president-elect posted on Truth Social Monday that the duties will be among his actions on his first day back in the White House in January.
Trump says the tariff will remain in place until both countries stop drugs, in particular fentanyl, and people from illegally crossing the borders.
He says Canada and Mexico have the power to stop the problem and until they take action they will pay a big price.
Trump campaigned on the promise to slap an across-the-board tariff on all imports.
It has caused significant concern with a Canadian Chamber of Commerce report suggesting a 10 per cent tariff could take a $30-billion bite out of the Canadian economy.
