Trump vows 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada, Mexico

Send this page to someone via email

Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming in to the United States from Canada and Mexico.

The president-elect posted on Truth Social Monday that the duties will be among his actions on his first day back in the White House in January.

2:01 Controversy swirls around Trump’s cabinet picks

Trump says the tariff will remain in place until both countries stop drugs, in particular fentanyl, and people from illegally crossing the borders.

Story continues below advertisement

He says Canada and Mexico have the power to stop the problem and until they take action they will pay a big price.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Trump campaigned on the promise to slap an across-the-board tariff on all imports.

It has caused significant concern with a Canadian Chamber of Commerce report suggesting a 10 per cent tariff could take a $30-billion bite out of the Canadian economy.