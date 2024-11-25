Lethbridge charities call for help as donation demand rises

Send this page to someone via email

This week sees two major donation drives kicking off in Lethbridge during a time when more support is needed than ever before.

“When we’re children, we hold onto that unshakable belief, that magic of Christmas. As we grow older, that belief shifts, but what remains is something powerful, and that’s hope,” said Michelle Gallucci, director of communications and advancement with Lethbridge Family Services.

A renewed call for donations comes as Lethbridge charities are feeling the effects of the current economic climate.

“This year, in particular, our food banks are struggling to get food on their shelves and our shelves are bare, I know our other partners also require a lot of love from the community, which always comes through,” said Gallucci.

For the food banks in the city, more people, even dual-income families, are in need of their services.

Story continues below advertisement

“Currently, the way things are going, I know a lot of families and individuals are having a lot less discretionary income, so our donations are down. Our clientele has risen as well, so any type of donation really helps. People can donate money, donate food or donate their time. Come here and volunteer and just help out any way they can and it’s always appreciated,” said Darren Babin, operations lead at the Lethbridge Food Bank.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

To help the Christmas Hope campaign, the Lethbridge Police Service is bringing back a donation drive, the fifth annual Christmas Check stop.

“It’s going to be fun; it’s going to be a light-hearted affair. This brings out the best in everyone this time of season. We’re looking to encourage everyone to come out to contribute, to donate. We’re really excited,” said Donald Realini, youth engagement officer at LPS.

And another familiar campaign starts Tuesday, Nov. 26.

“It is very special to see that this campaign has endured over the years and it is just so successful in fundraising money for us,” said Zach Marshall, community ministries officer with the Salvation Army in Lethbridge.

For 126 years, the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign has helped families afford Christmas.

“It helps to directly support some of the work we do, specifically at Christmas time with our Toys for Tots campaign, but really, year round to help support the work that we do in the community,” said Marshall.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the uphill battle faced this year, the charities all share one thing – hope.

The LPS Christmas Check stop takes place this Saturday from 12-4 p.m.