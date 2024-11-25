Menu

Health

Bonnie Henry to provide update on B.C. teen infected with H5N1 avian flu

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 4:54 pm
1 min read
How to recognize and respond to the avian flu
With new federal funding to help prevent and prepare for Avian flu, Dr. Allison McGeer joins Miranda Anthistle with more on what people can do to recognize and respond to the disease. – Nov 18, 2024
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide an update Tuesday morning on the status of a B.C. teenager infected with H5N1 avian influenza and the investigation into the case. The press conference will take place at 11 a.m. PT.

On. Nov. 13, the Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed that a teen in B.C. Children’s Hospital was infected with a human case of avian influenza — also known as bird flu — caused by influenza A(H5N1) virus in Canada.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This is the first domestically acquired human case of H5N1 avian influenza.

Nearly seven million birds culled in B.C.’s Fraser Valley due to avian flu
Few details about the teen’s condition have been released since then but at that time it was reported that the teen was in serious condition.

Human infection with avian influenza A(H5N1) is rare and usually occurs after close contact with infected birds, other infected animals or highly contaminated environments.

This story will be updated with more information following the press conference on Tuesday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

