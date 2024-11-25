Menu

Canada

Vehicle access restricted at KGH main entrance for paving work

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 1:53 pm
1 min read
A picture of a Kingston General Hospital sign View image in full screen
A Kingston General Hospital sign. Global Kingston
Kingston Health Sciences Centre will implement temporary vehicle access restrictions at the Kingston General Hospital main entrance on Wednesday due to paving work. While the main entrance doors will remain open, vehicles will be rerouted.

Patients, families and visitors dropping off or picking up individuals should use the Armstrong entrance on Lower University Avenue. Security personnel will be onsite to guide traffic and provide support, alongside posted signage.

Non-urgent patient transfer services, the coroner’s office, police and funeral home vehicles will still have access via the exit lane near Etherington Hall. The small parking lot at the main entrance will also be closed, with visitors encouraged to use the Stuart Street underground garage for accessible parking and hospital access via the tunnel.

The paving is expected to be completed within a day, with regular access resuming on Nov. 28. More details on parking and access are available online.

