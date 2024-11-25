Menu

Freezing rain, snow on the way for parts of Quebec, Ontario

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 25, 2024 12:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Freezing rain, snow on the way for parts of Quebec, Ontario'
Freezing rain, snow on the way for parts of Quebec, Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: Freezing rain, snow on the way for parts of Quebec, Ontario. Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell has more.
Winter weather is officially on the way for parts of Quebec and Ontario, where freezing rain and snow are in the forecast to kick off the week.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for Montreal and surrounding areas in the southern half of la belle province ahead of Tuesday’s expected precipitation.

“The situation could persist for several hours into the early afternoon. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the weather warning reads.

Drivers are advised to take it slow behind the wheel and to maintain a safe distance between other cars.

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Gearing up for winter driving'
Traffic Tips: Gearing up for winter driving

The agency also has various winter weather warnings and advisories in effect for parts of Ontario, ranging from Ottawa to Sudbury.

Story continues below advertisement

The same low pressure system expected to hit Montreal will bring freezing rain to the nation’s capital starting Monday night, according to Environment Canada.

“The freezing rain may be heavy at times over a few areas overnight with a transition to rain Tuesday morning or late Tuesday morning. Some ice accretion is possible on surfaces with about 1 to 3 millimetres of ice accretion,” the warning for Ottawa reads.

Meanwhile, some areas of Ontario should brace for snow. Environment Canada notes the Greater Sudbury district could get up to 15 centimetres of snow beginning Monday evening.

Click to play video: 'Pro tips to getting your pets winter weather ready'
Pro tips to getting your pets winter weather ready
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

