Freezing rain, snow on the way for parts of Quebec, Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Winter weather is officially on the way for parts of Quebec and Ontario, where freezing rain and snow are in the forecast to kick off the week.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for Montreal and surrounding areas in the southern half of la belle province ahead of Tuesday’s expected precipitation.

“The situation could persist for several hours into the early afternoon. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the weather warning reads.

Drivers are advised to take it slow behind the wheel and to maintain a safe distance between other cars.

2:56 Traffic Tips: Gearing up for winter driving

The agency also has various winter weather warnings and advisories in effect for parts of Ontario, ranging from Ottawa to Sudbury.

Story continues below advertisement

The same low pressure system expected to hit Montreal will bring freezing rain to the nation’s capital starting Monday night, according to Environment Canada.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The freezing rain may be heavy at times over a few areas overnight with a transition to rain Tuesday morning or late Tuesday morning. Some ice accretion is possible on surfaces with about 1 to 3 millimetres of ice accretion,” the warning for Ottawa reads.

Meanwhile, some areas of Ontario should brace for snow. Environment Canada notes the Greater Sudbury district could get up to 15 centimetres of snow beginning Monday evening.