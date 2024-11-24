Calgary non-profits hopeful for donations as Canada Post strike continues

Send this page to someone via email

Local charities and other non-profit organizations in Calgary are thinking of new ideas when it comes to ensuring the season of giving is a successful one.

As the strike between Canada Post and the Canadian Union for Postal Workers marches through its second week, Emma MacIsaac with Inn From the Cold says they could miss out on a big chunk of their operational funding.

“We typically try and raise a million dollars for shelter operations,” said MacIsaac. “And from that million dollars, about 40 per cent of donations come by cheque in the mail.”

With uncertainty hanging in the air, many are getting creative, attending events that donors might also frequent.

“We’ll be at the ‘mom market’ next week with a booth, where people can come drop off their cheques there,” MacIsaac said. “We’re also looking at alternative delivery methods.”

Others say they’ll go to donors’ front door to ensure contributions are not lost to the postal strike.

“We’re calling it our ‘Cheque drive,'” explained Deanna Holt with the Calgary Distress Centre. “It will be an opportunity for the next month for a Distress Centre team member to go to anyone’s home within the Calgary city limits to pick up a cheque from an individual or business.”