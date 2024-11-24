Menu

Alberta breaks out shovels, toboggans as winter blast hits province

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted November 24, 2024 3:39 pm
1 min read
Up to 30 cm of snow is expected to fall on some parts of Alberta over the next three days. View image in full screen
The AMA advised motorists to exercise caution and postpone unnecessary trips. Global Calgary
A thick blanket of snow covered most of Alberta on Saturday, marking the unofficial start of winter.

In Edmonton, some people were out clearing sidewalks while many others took full advantage of the weather at toboggan hills.

“There wasn’t even room to come down the hill,” said one parent. “My daughter came home and said it’s just too busy.”

Graders, meanwhile, were out clearing roads. Environment Canada suggests postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Anyone who must travel is advised to go slow.

AMA towing wait times were reportedly upwards of five hours in Edmonton and up to 12 hours in Sherwood Park.

For more on the fallout from the snowfall, watch the video above.

