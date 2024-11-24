Alberta breaks out shovels, toboggans as winter blast hits province

Send this page to someone via email

A thick blanket of snow covered most of Alberta on Saturday, marking the unofficial start of winter.

In Edmonton, some people were out clearing sidewalks while many others took full advantage of the weather at toboggan hills.

“There wasn’t even room to come down the hill,” said one parent. “My daughter came home and said it’s just too busy.”

Graders, meanwhile, were out clearing roads. Environment Canada suggests postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Anyone who must travel is advised to go slow.

AMA towing wait times were reportedly upwards of five hours in Edmonton and up to 12 hours in Sherwood Park.

