Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Coach Santa is teaching kids about kindness on and off the ice

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted November 23, 2024 7:26 pm
1 min read
Coach Santa talks to a young hockey player. View image in full screen
Coach Santa is on a mission to spread kindness across Calgary. Drew Stremick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

‘Ho Ho Ho’s!’ filled the halls of the Flames Community Arenas as Coach Santa met with U7 and U9 hockey players Saturday afternoon.

Hockey Calgary is working with Coach Santa, who is touring rinks around the city as part of Coach Santa’s ‘mission of kindness’ which aims to teach young players about a variety of skills they can use on and off the ice.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Coach Santa says these skills are very important.

“We talk about being great teammates, we talk about our communities, our schools, our homes,” explained Coach Santa.

“We talk about having fun! Because having fun is so important for young hockey players.”

Trending Now

This is the first year Coach Santa is working with younger players, and he plans to spread kindness amongst young athletes at different rinks until Dec. 20.

Story continues below advertisement

For anyone disappointed they missed Coach Santa or wish to learn more about the ‘mission of kindness’, his lessons are uploaded weekly to the Hockey Calgary YouTube channel.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices