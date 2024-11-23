Coach Santa is teaching kids about kindness on and off the ice

Send this page to someone via email

‘Ho Ho Ho’s!’ filled the halls of the Flames Community Arenas as Coach Santa met with U7 and U9 hockey players Saturday afternoon.

Hockey Calgary is working with Coach Santa, who is touring rinks around the city as part of Coach Santa’s ‘mission of kindness’ which aims to teach young players about a variety of skills they can use on and off the ice.

Coach Santa says these skills are very important.

“We talk about being great teammates, we talk about our communities, our schools, our homes,” explained Coach Santa.

“We talk about having fun! Because having fun is so important for young hockey players.”

This is the first year Coach Santa is working with younger players, and he plans to spread kindness amongst young athletes at different rinks until Dec. 20.

For anyone disappointed they missed Coach Santa or wish to learn more about the ‘mission of kindness’, his lessons are uploaded weekly to the Hockey Calgary YouTube channel.