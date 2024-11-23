Menu

Canada’s military head defends women’s role in combat against U.S. comments

By Michael Tutton The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2024 12:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pete Hegseth says he’s ‘completely cleared’ of sex assault allegations'
Pete Hegseth says he’s ‘completely cleared’ of sex assault allegations
RELATED: Pete Hegseth says he’s ‘completely cleared’ of sex assault allegations
Canada’s top general firmly rejected the notion of dropping women from combat roles — a position promoted by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary — at a security forum underway in Halifax Saturday.

Gen. Jennie Carignan, chief of defence staff, was responding to Republican Senator James Risch’s comments yesterday at the Halifax International Security Forum about Pete Hegseth’s opposition to women in fighting units.

Asked about Hegseth’s record of opposing women in these roles, Risch told the roughly 300 delegates “the jury is still out” on how to deal with the “unique situations” that having women in combat creates, adding it was ultimately up to the military to decide on the issue.

Carignan said that after 39 years as a combat officer who has risked her life for her country, she “can’t believe that in 2024 we still have to justify the contribution of women … in the service of their country.”

She also said, to a standing ovation, that she didn’t want anyone to leave the forum with an idea that women are “a distraction to defence and national security.”

Click to play video: 'Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan makes history as Canada’s 1st female Chief of the Defence Staff'
Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan makes history as Canada’s 1st female Chief of the Defence Staff

Hegseth, a former military officer who is a regular Fox News commentator, has said in his book and in interviews that he believes men and women should not serve together in combat units.

On Nov. 7, he told a U.S. podcast that having women in combat roles hasn’t made the units more effective or lethal, and “has made fighting more complicated.”

He has said women have a place in the military, but not in special operations, artillery, infantry and armoured units.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

