Philippine VP says she hired assassin to kill president if she is killed

The vice-president of the Philippines said she instructed an assassin to kill the president if she were killed.

In a dramatic sign of a widening rift between the two most powerful political families in the Southeast Asian nation, Vice-President Sara Duterte told press conference that she had spoken to an assassin and instructed him to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, his wife and the Speaker of the Philippine House if she were to be killed.

“I have talked to a person. I said, if I get killed, go kill BBM (Marcos), (first lady) Liza Araneta, and (Speaker) Martin Romualdez. No joke. No joke,” Duterte said in the profanity-laden briefing. “I said, do not stop until you kill them, and then he said yes.”

Security agencies stepped up safety protocols in response.

She was responding to an online commenter urging her to stay safe, saying she was in enemy territory as she was at the lower chamber of Congress overnight with her chief of staff. Duterte did not cite any alleged threat against herself.

View image in full screen Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. listens during the 19th East Asia Summit in Vientiane, Laos, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit).

The Presidential Security Command said it had heightened and strengthened security protocols. “We are also closely coordinating with law enforcement agencies to detect, deter, and defend against any and all threats to the president and the first family,” it said in a statement.

Police Chief Rommel Francisco Marbil said he had ordered an immediate investigation, adding that “any direct or indirect threat to his life must be addressed with the highest level of urgency.”

The Presidential Communications Office said any threat to the life of the President must always be taken seriously.

Duterte’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the statements.

The Vice President’s strong comments probably will not dent her political support, University of the Philippines political scientist Jean Encinas-Franco said. “If anything, this type of rhetoric brings her even closer to what her father’s supporters liked about him.”

The daughter of Marcos’ predecessor as president, Duterte resigned from the Marcos cabinet in June while remaining vice president, signaling the collapse of a formidable political alliance that helped her and Marcos, son and namesake of the late authoritarian leader, secure their 2022 electoral victories by wide margins.

Speaker Romualdez, a cousin of Marcos, has slashed the vice presidential office’s budget by nearly two-thirds.

Duterte’s outburst is the latest in a series of startling signs of the feud at the top of Philippine politics. In October, she accused Marcos of incompetence and said she had imagined cutting the president’s head off.

The two families are at odds over foreign policy and former President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly war on drugs, among others.

In the Philippines, the vice president is elected separately from the president and has no official duties. Many vice presidents have pursued social development activities, while some have been appointed to cabinet posts.

The nation is gearing up for mid-term elections in May, seen as a litmus test of Marcos’ popularity and a chance for him to consolidate power and groom a successor before his single six-year term ends in 2028.

Past political violence in the Philippines has included the assassination of Benigno Aquino, a senator who staunchly opposed the rule the elder Marcos, as he exited his plane upon arrival home from political exile in 1983.