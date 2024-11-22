Latest mpox strain detected in Manitoba, province says

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The province says the latest strain of monkeypox has arrived in Canada for the first time, and it’s in Manitoba.

A case of clade lb mpox was detected in a person who had travelled to Africa, which is experiencing an outbreak of the virus.

The person was diagnosed shortly after returning to Manitoba and is currently isolating.

There are two types of mpox, clade l and clade ll. Clade ll mpox has been circulating globally since 2022, but clade l hadn’t been reported in Canada until now.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Mpox can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever and other symptoms.

The virus does not spread easily between people unless there is close contact with someone who has symptoms. The risk to the public is low.