Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Latest mpox strain detected in Manitoba, province says

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 8:42 pm
1 min read
FILE - This colorized electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 2024 shows Mpox virus particles, green, found within infected cultured cells, blue. The virus particles are in various stages of maturity, which accounts for differences in shape. (NIAID via AP, File). View image in full screen
FILE - This colorized electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 2024 shows Mpox virus particles, green, found within infected cultured cells, blue. The virus particles are in various stages of maturity, which accounts for differences in shape. (NIAID via AP, File).
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The province says the latest strain of monkeypox has arrived in Canada for the first time, and it’s in Manitoba.

A case of clade lb mpox was detected in a person who had travelled to Africa, which is experiencing an outbreak of the virus.

The person was diagnosed shortly after returning to Manitoba and is currently isolating.

There are two types of mpox, clade l and clade ll. Clade ll mpox has been circulating globally since 2022, but clade l hadn’t been reported in Canada until now.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mpox can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever and other symptoms.

The virus does not spread easily between people unless there is close contact with someone who has symptoms. The risk to the public is low.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: WHO approves first mpox vaccine for kids'
Health Matters: WHO approves first mpox vaccine for kids
Trending Now

 

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices