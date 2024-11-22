Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Classes cancelled after fire damages Campbell River high school

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2024 5:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire damage closes Carihi Secondary in Campbell River'
Fire damage closes Carihi Secondary in Campbell River
Carihi Secondary School in Campbell River is closed after it was damaged by a significant overnight fire.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hundreds of students in Campbell River, B.C., couldn’t attend class on Friday because of a fire in their high school.

A statement from Campbell River Fire Chief Dan Verdun says they responded to a report of a fire in Carihi Secondary School late Thursday night.

Verdun’s statement says the fire was contained to one area of the school, but the cause of the blaze is unknown.

Click to play video: 'Port Coquitlam’s families gather to discuss future of school lost in fire'
Port Coquitlam’s families gather to discuss future of school lost in fire
Trending Now

The building was empty and he says there were no injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The chief says they managed to keep the fire to the west side of the school, but firefighters are still assessing the building and thanked the residents of Campbell River, particularly the students, for their patience.

A statement on the school district’s website says the high school was closed Friday and they would provide further updates on a return to classes when the information is available.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices