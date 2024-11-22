Classes cancelled after fire damages Campbell River high school

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of students in Campbell River, B.C., couldn’t attend class on Friday because of a fire in their high school.

A statement from Campbell River Fire Chief Dan Verdun says they responded to a report of a fire in Carihi Secondary School late Thursday night.

Verdun’s statement says the fire was contained to one area of the school, but the cause of the blaze is unknown.

The building was empty and he says there were no injuries.

The chief says they managed to keep the fire to the west side of the school, but firefighters are still assessing the building and thanked the residents of Campbell River, particularly the students, for their patience.

A statement on the school district’s website says the high school was closed Friday and they would provide further updates on a return to classes when the information is available.