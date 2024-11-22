Menu

Economy

Premier Danielle Smith says passenger train system key to meeting Alberta tourism goals

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2024 3:30 pm
1 min read
United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith addresses party members at their annual meeting in Red Deer, Alta., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. View image in full screen
United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith addresses party members at their annual meeting in Red Deer, Alta., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Premier Danielle Smith says a robust passenger train system in Alberta will be key to meeting her government’s goal of having a $25-billion tourism economy.

She says such a system would include not only a high-speed train connecting Edmonton and Calgary, but also trains linking airports to city centres and Rocky Mountain tourist destinations.

Smith told a forum in Calgary today it’s a transportation style that international visitors expect and it provides a safe way to commute.

She says building the system will take a lot of planning and infrastructure, as well as a whole new Crown corporation.

The government says it will have a plan in place next summer outlining the feasibility of the system, as well as potential service delivery options and a 15-year timeline to build.

The government has also launched a survey to get Albertans’ input on what they’d like to see in a provincial passenger train system.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

