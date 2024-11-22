Son of Norway’s crown princess accused of second rape

Send this page to someone via email

Just two days after being arrested over an allegation of sexual assault, the eldest son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been accused of a second rape.

At a detention hearing at Oslo District Court this week, police prosecutor Andreas Kruszewski requested that Marius Borg Høiby, 27, remain in custody for an additional two weeks as another alleged rape had been reported.

“The reason for this request is that we have uncovered another rape case overnight and this morning. This was identified in the investigative material,” Oslo police said in a statement to CNN on Thursday.

“The case involves sexual activity, not intercourse, with a woman who was incapable of resisting the act. This means that we are now investigating two rape cases involving Marius Borg Høiby.”

The judge in the case ordered one week of remand for the embattled member of Norway’s royal family.

View image in full screen Picture taken on June 16, 2022 in Oslo, Norway, shows Marius Borg Høiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. Hakon Mosvold Larsen / NTB / AFP via Getty Images

“Marius is facing serious accusations, which the police and the judiciary will deal with… I am convinced they will do a good job,” Prince Haakon, heir to the throne and Borg Høiby’s stepfather, told public broadcaster NRK before the detention order.

“We as a family and as parents have, of course, been very concerned that Marius should get help.”

Earlier this week, the Oslo police announced that Borg Høiby was arrested on Monday on suspicion of rape, after expanding the charges against him.

In a statement issued on Nov. 19, and translated into English, authorities said he was arrested on suspicion of violating the criminal code “which concerns sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act.”

“What police can say about the rape is that it concerns a sexual act without intercourse. The victim is said to have been unable to resist the act,” it continued.

View image in full screen FILE – Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Marius Borg Hoiby Celebrate National Day on May 17, 2015 in Asker, Norway. Ragnar SingsaaWireImage

NRK reports that Borg Høiby has denied criminal guilt in both alleged rapes.

In addition to the recent charges, in the past three months he has also been charged with one count of “abuse in close relationships,” violating a restraining order and driving without a valid driver’s licence, police said Tuesday in a press release.

In details provided by police, they say Borg Høiby was taken into custody on Aug. 4, after an incident at the Oslo apartment of a woman he was in a relationship with. Police say they found a knife stuck into one of the walls of the woman’s bedroom and he was accused of causing her bodily harm.

He apologized for the events leading up to his August arrest in a statement to NRK at the time, blaming it on “being intoxicated with alcohol and cocaine after an argument” and “several mental illnesses” for which he planned to “resume treatment.”

The following month he was arrested for violating a restraining order.

Police say that during Monday’s arrest, he was in a car with August’s accuser. They clarified that Monday’s charge is an accuser from a separate incident.

It’s the latest in a long string of scandals and alleged mistreatment of women for Borg Høiby; he has previously been charged with abuse against two ex-girlfriends, as well as with threatening the life of a man.