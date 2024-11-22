Kimberly Proctor’s killer denied day parole but can tour minimum security prison

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: The story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers

No matter how much time has passed, Kimberly Proctor’s family struggles every day with what happened to her.

“It’s still devastating,” Linda Proctor, Kimberly’s grandmother said on Friday.

“You never forget that day. It was a horrible day.”

Kimberly Proctor was 18 years old when, on March 18, 2010, she was lured to a Langford, B.C., home, abducted, tortured and killed by her classmates, Kruse Wellwood and Cameron Moffat.

Wellwood was 16 at the time of the murder and Moffat was 17. The parole board’s decision notes there is some indication Wellwood played a “larger role” in the grisly murder than his co-accused, despite the finger-pointing that took place in court.

The pair left Proctor in a freezer, then carried her body in a hockey bag on public transit to the Galloping Goose Trail, where they set in on fire, according to an agreed statement of facts read in court.

They later pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the horrific crime, and were sentenced as adults to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years in April 2011.

On Friday, Moffat had a parole hearing and Proctor’s family travelled from Vancouver Island to Mountain Institution in Agassiz for the hearing.

“First-degree rape and murder, we shouldn’t have to come to parole hearings 14 years later,” Fred Proctor, Kimberly’s father, said on Friday.

“He should stay in jail and rot forever. Life should mean life.”

The parole board heard how Moffat has exhibited good behaviour in prison, completing programs and counselling, but was critical of how he tried to justify his actions.

“He hasn’t taken full responsibility for what he’s done, that’s been made pretty clear today minimizing his actions,” Kimberly’s aunt Jo-Anne Landolt said.

“He’s not fooling anybody and I don’t think he should be allowed to walk around.”

A psych assessment found Moffat was at high risk of reoffending.

His day parole application was denied but his escorted temporary absence was granted, meaning he’ll be able to go to a minimum security facility for a four-hour tour.

Moffatt is working toward being transferred to a lower security institution.

Proctor’s family is disgusted they have to relive the horrific crime but they vow to continue attending the parole hearings.

“We have to show up to show we are appalled at the whole thing,” Fred Proctor said.

Wellwood, 28, was denied day parole in August of 2019, and his application was again rejected by the Parole Board of Canada on Aug. 4.

“The most recent psychological risk assessment was completed in April 2022. The psychologist concluded your risk for general, violent and sexual reoffending remains high,” read the decision.

“Your reintegration potential is low. There is no community strategy presented that could meet your risk needs or mitigate your ongoing high risk.”

The parole board has previously noted that there is some indication Wellwood played a “larger role” in the grisly murder than his co-accused, despite the finger-pointing that took place in court.

In the decision to deny Wellwood day parole, the Parole Board of Canada noted that he has “deviant sexual disorders and strong traits of psychopathy,” along with a history of setting fires and destroying property as a child, as well as assaulting his mother.

“You were accused of sexual assault in school which you denied. Your co-accused, your close peer, shared your interest in violence including violent sexual fantasies,” it stated.

–with files from Elizabeth McSheffrey