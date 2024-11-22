Quebec man, 81, to serve at least 10 years for killing ailing wife ‘out of love’

Send this page to someone via email

An 81-year-old Quebec man who says he ended his ailing wife’s life out of love and compassion was sentenced Friday to serve at least 10 and a half years in prison for murder.

Gilles Brassard told reporters on the way into the courtroom that he couldn’t stand watching his wife of 50 years deteriorate from Alzheimer’s disease.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Brassard pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder in the September 2023 strangling death of Thérèse Brassard-Lévesque at a care home in Terrebonne, north of Montreal.

The court heard that it took Brassard several attempts to strangle his wife with a rope in an assault that was caught on camera, before he swallowed medication in a suicide attempt.

Testimony from members of the couple’s family read in court painted Brassard as a loving husband and father, who tried to care for his wife as long as he could before she became too ill and aggressive to live at home.

Story continues below advertisement

Second-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 10 years before an offender can apply for parole.