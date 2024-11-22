B.C.’s ski and snowboard season gets underway with mountains opening

See more sharing options

B.C.’s ski season is getting underway with the help of some fresh snowfall.

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna and Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver are open for the season starting Friday.

Whistler Mountain is also opening on Friday, one day after Whistler Blackcomb opened.

Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver and Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops will open on Saturday.

Last year’s ski season was a miserable one due to a lack of snow but things are looking better for B.C.’s mountains this year.

Whistler said it had received 91 centimetres of snow over the past seven days.