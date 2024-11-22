Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C.’s ski and snowboard season gets underway with mountains opening

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 11:09 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Could a winter La Nina help B.C.’s drought?'
Could a winter La Nina help B.C.’s drought?
Could a possible La Nina weather pattern this winter help ease B.C.'s drought conditions, and help with wildfires and even ski conditions? Travis Prasad reports – Oct 2, 2024
B.C.’s ski season is getting underway with the help of some fresh snowfall.

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna and Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver are open for the season starting Friday.

Whistler Mountain is also opening on Friday, one day after Whistler Blackcomb opened.

Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver and Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops will open on Saturday.

Last year’s ski season was a miserable one due to a lack of snow but things are looking better for B.C.’s mountains this year.

Whistler said it had received 91 centimetres of snow over the past seven days.

Click to play video: 'Fresh snow on B.C. mountains comes with avalanche risks'
Fresh snow on B.C. mountains comes with avalanche risks
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

