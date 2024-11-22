Menu

U.S. News

3 Michigan deer hunters die of heart attacks within 48-hour period

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 22, 2024 10:30 am
1 min read
A whitetail doe and her fawn keep an eye out from a field, in this June 14, 2023, file photo in Freeport, Maine. View image in full screen
A whitetail doe and her fawn keep an eye out from a field, in this June 14, 2023, file photo in Freeport, Maine. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
At least three Michigan deer hunters have died of heart attacks during the current 16-day season, including two men who were trying to haul away the heavy animals, authorities said.

“I’ve never seen three people die in 48 hours from heart attacks while deer hunting before,” said Dr. William Morrone, the medical examiner for Bay, Midland, Tuscola, Arenac and Iosco counties in the state.

He said hunters need to better prepare themselves for the rigours of the outdoors.

“Deer season comes and bam: I have a rifle, I have a backpack and I’m trudging through the woods,” Morrone said.

Deer gives birth to 3 fawns in B.C. backyard sandbox

The hunters — men ages 57, 65 and 83 — died in Arenac and Tuscola counties. They’re just a fraction of the thousands of people participating in the traditional firearm deer season, which began Nov. 15.

Morrone suggested the Department of Natural Resources should require proof of a physical for hunters.

“Better diets, more activity and everybody should think about a physical before this,” he said. “Because deer hunting is a big deal in this state, but it’s also taxing the body.”

All kinds of deer are hunted across Canada, though the most popular target is the white-tailed deer. Hunting seasons vary from province to province, but they usually take place between August and November.

Deer attack prompts call for more signage in Kelowna neighbourhood
© 2024 The Canadian Press

