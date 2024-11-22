KHSC innovators secure $80,000 for innovative health-care projects

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Health Sciences Centre health-care professionals received $80,000 in funding at the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation’s Discovery Den event on Nov. 13 to support innovative health-care initiatives.

The event, modelled after the TV show Dragons’ Den, allows KHSC teams to pitch projects aimed at improving patient care to a panel of judges and a live audience.

The top-funded project, awarded $40,000, was a proposal by cardiologist Dr. Aws Almufleh and nurse practitioner Sam Gouett to provide home-based care for stable heart failure patients. The initiative involves community health workers delivering care at patients’ homes, coupled with virtual consultations with KHSC cardiologists. The project aims to reduce lengthy hospital stays while maintaining high standards of care. Similar programs have been implemented in other countries, but this will be the first of its scale in Ontario.

“I’m speechless. This is incredible. I can think of many patients who would want this treatment option. It is so refreshing to be able to offer this now,” Almufleh said.

The team plans to enrol 50 patients within two years, with the potential to save the health-care system more than $200,000.

Another project led by Drs. Stephanie Sibley and David Maslove received $30,000 to develop an artificial intelligence system to predict atrial fibrillation (Afib), a serious heart rhythm disturbance. By analyzing patient data, the system aims to detect Afib early and enable medical staff to take preventive action.

“This is enough money to get the ball rolling and start a trial,” Sibley said. “I’m hopeful we’ll start seeing results soon and come back next year to update everyone.”

A third project, led by patient safety, QI and innovation Lead Travis Wing, was awarded $10,000 to expand the Virtual Patient Observation program at KHSC. The funds will be used to install monitoring equipment in additional patient rooms, enabling attendants to observe multiple patients at once and alert staff to potential incidents.

“By installing additional monitoring equipment, we can increase capacity and provide greater access to patient accident prevention resources,” Wing said.

The Discovery Den event was judged by a panel of local business and community leaders, including representatives from Park Place Financial, Tamarack Homes, Gordon’s Downsizing and Estate Services, WOW FM radio and Tommy’s restaurant.

“The judges think everyone was brilliant. They touched on different areas but were all centred on improving patient care,” judge Jacqui Collier said.

The funding for Discovery Den comes from an innovation fund established by KHSC physicians in 2016 and the Hugette Lavertu and John Tetlow Innovation Endowment Fund. The three selected projects were chosen from more than 25 submissions.