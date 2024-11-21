Menu

Canada

How will charities handle the financial pressures Sask. families face this Christmas?

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 6:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How will charities handle the financial pressures Sask. families face this Christmas?'
How will charities handle the financial pressures Sask. families face this Christmas?
WATCH: The holidays are a time of year when charitable organizations lean heavily on the community to provide the supports for those in need. How financial pressures and the Canada Post strike impact them?
The holidays are that time of year when charitable organizations lean heavily on the community to provide the most vulnerable with the supports they need to get through the winter.

The annual Salvation Army kettle campaign is in full swing, with Saskatoon looking to raise $325,000 to fund programs and services until next Christmas.

But the ongoing Canada Post strike might put that goal out of reach.

As Global News’ Gates Guarin reports, the strike combined with financial may prevent families from more of those gifts of giving this season.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.

