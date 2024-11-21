How will charities handle the financial pressures Sask. families face this Christmas?

Send this page to someone via email

The holidays are that time of year when charitable organizations lean heavily on the community to provide the most vulnerable with the supports they need to get through the winter.

The annual Salvation Army kettle campaign is in full swing, with Saskatoon looking to raise $325,000 to fund programs and services until next Christmas.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

But the ongoing Canada Post strike might put that goal out of reach.

As Global News’ Gates Guarin reports, the strike combined with financial may prevent families from more of those gifts of giving this season.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.