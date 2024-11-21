‘Suicide pod’ creator speaks out, rejects claim that 1st user was strangled

The man behind the so-called “suicide pod” has spoken out, rejecting allegations that the U.S. woman who was the first to die using the device may have actually been strangled.

Dr. Philip Nitschke, a right-to-die advocate with Exit International and trained medical doctor, said Wednesday that while he didn’t attend the woman’s death on Sept. 23 in Switzerland, he did watch it live by video transmission.

The device worked as planned, he said, in the first and only time it has been used.

View image in full screen This photograph shows the Sarco suicide pod, during a media event organised by the “Last Resort”, a Switzerland’s human rights non-profit association focused on assisted suicide, in Zurich on July 17, 2024. The 3-D printed coffin-like Sarco suicide machine, can be activated from the inside by the person intending to die, by filling the capsule with nitrogen, which induces hypoxic death to the occupant. Arnd Wiegmann / AFP via Getty Images

The “Sarco” pod (short for sarcophagus) has been in the works for years, but up until September had never been used.

Story continues below advertisement

The news of the capsule’s use for the first time made headlines around the world in September, when several people were arrested and a criminal case opened up in connection with its use.

2:09 ‘Suicide pod’ death in Switzerland sparks controversy

The head of a Swiss affiliate of Exit International known as The Last Resort, Florian Willet, was present at the woman’s death and was immediately taken into police custody, where he remains as police investigate the circumstances around the woman’s death.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Others initially taken into custody, including a journalist for the Volkskrant newspaper in the Netherlands, where Nitschke lives, were later released.

In an interview this week with Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung, Nitschke said he felt compelled to speak out and help Willet’s plight.

Swiss justice! 58 days after world first Sarco death, still no autopsy report, no incriminating evidence, no DNA.. and yet Swiss Sarco director Florian Willet remains in prison!https://t.co/Obg3jk7IzB pic.twitter.com/RnGscZeHn4

— Exit International (@PeacefulPill) November 20, 2024

He told the outlet that the woman who died suffered with “a very serious illness that involves severe pain” and had wished to die for “at least two years.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nitschke said the woman chose a woodland location for her death and “almost immediately pressed the button” to end her own life after entering the pod.

On Oct. 26, Volkskrant reported the Swiss prosecutor had indicated in court that the woman may have been strangled. The Volkskrant article last month said one of its photographers, two lawyers and Willet were originally detained on suspicion of inciting suicide and providing assistance in doing so.

“It is absurd because we’ve got film that the capsule wasn’t opened,” Nitschke said. “Everything happened exactly as we had predicted. The woman climbed into the Sarco alone, closed the lid without help and pressed the button that released the nitrogen herself. She lost consciousness and died after about six minutes.”

He added that Willet held a mobile phone through which Nitschke watched live video of the woman using the Sarco, and informed the police immediately afterward that she had died.

Nitschke recalled speaking to Willet through the phone at the time, saying: “I was listening and answering his questions and calming him down because it was a very tense time for him.”

0:51 Suicide pods now legal in Switzerland, providing users with a painless death

The Sarco pods allow a person to control their death inside the capsule by quickly reducing internal oxygen levels. The person intending to end their life is required to answer a set of pre-recorded questions, then press a button that floods the interior with nitrogen. The oxygen level inside is quickly reduced from 21 per cent to one per cent, and the person is supposed to fall asleep and die by suffocation in a matter of minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

After death, the pod can be used as a coffin, although in this case the capsule was confiscated by Swiss police.

View image in full screen Fiona Stewart, member of the Advisory Board and COO of The Last Resort, a Swiss human rights non-profit association focused on assisted suicide, presents the Sarco suicide capsule in Zurich on July 17, 2024. Arnd Wiegmann / AFP via Getty Images

Swiss law allows assisted suicide so long as the person takes his or her life with no “external assistance” and those who help the person die do not do so for “any self-serving motive,” according to a government website.

Currently, assisted suicide in Switzerland means swallowing a capsule filled with a cocktail of controlled substances that puts the person into a deep coma before they die.

— with files from The Associated Press

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.



For immediate mental health support, call 988. For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca.



Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.