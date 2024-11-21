Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Short-term parking fees get big bump at Vancouver International Airport

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 8:59 pm
1 min read
Parking fees at Vancouver airport see hefty hike
The cost of travel is high enough but get ready to pay more if you want to park at the Vancouver International Airport. YVR says it's to help reduce congestion, but as Paul Johnson reports, the price has gone up substantially depending on how long you stay.
If you are headed travelling through Vancouver International Airport, be ready to pay more to park.

Last week, the airport made the first half-hour of parking free at its main parkade next to the terminal.

But prices after that have gone up to $14 per half-hour, to a maximum of $65 per day.

That’s up significantly from the old rates of $5.50 per 30 minutes, to a maximum of $40.

The airport said the new rates were necessary to “better manage space” for short-term parking, and that its rate for long-term parking remains unchanged.

For comparison, the hourly rate to park at Pearson International Airport in Toronto is slightly less than YVR, at $24, while at the Calgary International Airport, it is $10 per hour.

 

