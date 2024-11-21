Short-term parking fees get big bump at Vancouver International Airport

If you are headed travelling through Vancouver International Airport, be ready to pay more to park.
Last week, the airport made the first half-hour of parking free at its main parkade next to the terminal.
But prices after that have gone up to $14 per half-hour, to a maximum of $65 per day.
That’s up significantly from the old rates of $5.50 per 30 minutes, to a maximum of $40.
The airport said the new rates were necessary to “better manage space” for short-term parking, and that its rate for long-term parking remains unchanged.
For comparison, the hourly rate to park at Pearson International Airport in Toronto is slightly less than YVR, at $24, while at the Calgary International Airport, it is $10 per hour.
