City of Vancouver to crack down on DTES illegal street market

The City of Vancouver says it is cracking down on illegal street vending in the Downtown Eastside.

In an announcement issued on Wednesday, the city said it will now take a “firmer approach” to enforcement of the street and traffic bylaws on Hastings Street.

“The street vending scene on Hastings St has also become a primary destination for stolen goods, both locally and across the region,” the city said in a statement.

Enforcement will start with vendors being asked to clear the sidewalks and if vendors do not comply, staff may impound their items and issue penalties for unpermitted vending.

“Our first priority is the safety and well-being of all Vancouverites, especially those in our vulnerable communities,” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement.

“Increased enforcement of illegal vending demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring the Downtown Eastside streets are safe and accessible for everyone.”

Vancouver police said the illicit market on East Hastings Street has led to a violent shoplifting epidemic that continues to impact business owners, staff and shoppers.

“Thousands of dollars in merchandise is stolen every day – often with violence by repeat offenders – and resold for pennies on the dollar by criminal networks in the Downtown Eastside,” Vancouver police Chief Adam Palmer said.

The city said staff are exploring ways for vulnerable people in the Downtown Eastside to supplement their income that do not include stolen goods or illegal activities.

Property owners who see vending in front of their business should call 311 to report the address, the city said.