Bombers re-sign veteran kicker Sergio Castillo

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed their kicker.

Sergio Castillo, scheduled to become a free agent next February, has agreed to a one-year contract, the club said Thursday.

Castillo, 34, is in his third stint with the Bombers after beginning his CFL career in Winnipeg in 2015. He returned in 2021 after spending time with Ottawa, Hamilton and B.C. He also played six games with the NFL’s New York Jets in 2020. He came back to the Bombers in 2023.

Among his accolades, Castillo was named the Bombers’ Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2023 and 2024 and has recorded the third-highest number of successful field goals in team history, as well as establishing a CFL record for field goals of 50 yards or more.