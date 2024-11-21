Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Bombers re-sign veteran kicker Sergio Castillo

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 11:52 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Interview – Nov. 17'
RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Interview – Nov. 17
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea talks about their 41-24 loss to the Toronto Argonauts in the 111th Grey Cup.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed their kicker.

Sergio Castillo, scheduled to become a free agent next February, has agreed to a one-year contract, the club said Thursday.

Castillo, 34, is in his third stint with the Bombers after beginning his CFL career in Winnipeg in 2015. He returned in 2021 after spending time with Ottawa, Hamilton and B.C. He also played six games with the NFL’s New York Jets in 2020. He came back to the Bombers in 2023.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Among his accolades, Castillo was named the Bombers’ Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2023 and 2024 and has recorded the third-highest number of successful field goals in team history, as well as establishing a CFL record for field goals of 50 yards or more.

Click to play video: 'Blue Bombers donate more than 500 helmets'
Blue Bombers donate more than 500 helmets
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices