Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Belleville police seek suspect in doorstep parcel theft

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 10:27 am
1 min read
Belleville police seek help identifying a suspect in a $700 package theft from an east-end home.
Belleville police seek help identifying a suspect in a $700 package theft from an east-end home. Belleville police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Belleville police are searching for a female suspect after packages valued at over $700 were stolen from an east-end residence on Nov. 4.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Bridge Street East. Packages had been delivered and left on the doorstep, only to be stolen shortly afterward.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect is described as a woman with shoulder-length brown hair, wearing a dark full-length winter coat, a green hoodie sweatshirt, black pants and black running shoes.

Trending Now

Police have released images of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying her.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Const. Michelle Harper at 613-966-0882 ext. 4246 or via email at mharper@bellevilleps.ca. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Quinte Crime Stoppers.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices