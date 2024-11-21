Belleville police seek suspect in doorstep parcel theft

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville police are searching for a female suspect after packages valued at over $700 were stolen from an east-end residence on Nov. 4.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Bridge Street East. Packages had been delivered and left on the doorstep, only to be stolen shortly afterward.

The suspect is described as a woman with shoulder-length brown hair, wearing a dark full-length winter coat, a green hoodie sweatshirt, black pants and black running shoes.

Police have released images of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying her.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Const. Michelle Harper at 613-966-0882 ext. 4246 or via email at mharper@bellevilleps.ca. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Quinte Crime Stoppers.