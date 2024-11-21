Son arrested after father stabbed, killed at Toronto home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say they have called in the homicide unit after a man was stabbed to death at a home in the city’s east end.

Police were initially called to a residential address on Whitley Castle Crescent near Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road at around 11 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A man was found with injuries and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man’s 32-year-old son was arrested at the scene. Charges have not yet been announced.

The homicide unit is now investigating the incident. There is no word on what led to the stabbing.

