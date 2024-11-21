Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Son arrested after father stabbed, killed at Toronto home: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 7:39 am
1 min read
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing. Doug Gamey / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Police say they have called in the homicide unit after a man was stabbed to death at a home in the city’s east end.

Police were initially called to a residential address on Whitley Castle Crescent near Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road at around 11 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A man was found with injuries and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Trending Now

The man’s 32-year-old son was arrested at the scene. Charges have not yet been announced.

The homicide unit is now investigating the incident. There is no word on what led to the stabbing.

https://x.com/TPSOperations/status/1859573800674746669

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices