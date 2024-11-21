Menu

Canada

Trudeau set to announce temporary GST break on some essentials: NDP

By Nojoud Al Mallees The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2024 7:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Singh pledges to remove GST from food, cell phone bills and other essentials'
Singh pledges to remove GST from food, cell phone bills and other essentials
RELATED: Singh pledges to remove GST from food, cell phone bills and other essentials
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce on Thursday a temporary GST break for certain essential items to help ease affordability pressures.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says in a statement that the announcement is in response to his party’s demands to permanently lift the goods and services tax on a range of expenses.

“It’s far from the substantial and permanent relief the NDP wants to give Canadians. As usual, the Liberals are letting people down with their choice to make this a short-term tax holiday, on only some items,” Singh said.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s inflation rate rose to 2 per cent in October'
Canada’s inflation rate rose to 2 per cent in October

Last week, Singh promised an NDP government would remove GST from home heating, grocery-store meals, internet and mobile bills, diapers and children’s clothing.

The Globe and Mail has reported that the prime minister is set to announce a multibillion-dollar package of affordability measures, including the GST break.

Trudeau is scheduled to make an announcement alongside Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday morning in Toronto.

Singh says in the statement that New Democrats will vote in favour of the measure to help give Canadians immediate relief.

That suggests the NDP may help the government break the gridlock in Parliament that has stopped legislation from moving along.

The expected announcement comes as the Liberals continue to struggle in public opinion polls and face mounting pressure to address Canadians’ affordability concerns.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

