Canada

Belleville Senators face division rival Laval Rocket in back-to-back matchups

By Kaytlyn Poberznick Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 3:21 pm
1 min read
Belleville Senators Face Division Rival Laval Rocket in Back-to-Back Matchups. View image in full screen
Belleville Senators Face Division Rival Laval Rocket in Back-to-Back Matchups. Kaytlyn Poberznick / Global News
The Belleville Senators are gearing up for a significant challenge as they prepare to face the 12-2 Laval Rocket in back-to-back games this weekend.

“It’s a great challenge. Obviously, they’re in first place. They’re a really good team, a really deep team, a really skilled team,” said head coach David Bell.

Leading the team in points with one goal and 12 assists, Garrett Pilon is looking to make an impact.

“Being a leader out there and an older guy… playing on special teams — the power play — you kind of get the chance to make plays. I think I’ve had the opportunity to be a playmaker out there so far this year,” Pilon said.

Pilon, who scored a career-high 47 points last season, has set his sights on surpassing that achievement.

“I’m looking to top that this year as well, and it’s just something to stay motivated for and have a goal to reach,” he added.

Bell emphasized the importance of sticking to their identity and game plan against their division rival.

“We know what our identity is. We try to scrap and claw for anything we can get and hopefully play to our strength and make them play in their own end,” said Bell.

The Senators hit the road Friday for their first game in Laval, Que., followed by a quick turnaround to play the Rocket at home on Saturday for the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

