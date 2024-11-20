Young adults in Quebec care less than older people about being served in English: survey

Send this page to someone via email

A new survey conducted for Quebec’s language watchdog says young Quebecers are far less interested compared to older residents about being served in English in stores.

In a report published this week, the watchdog says 41 per cent of customers between the ages of 18 and 34 reported feeling indifferent to being served in English.

That’s compared to 29 per cent for Quebecers aged 35 to 54, and 30 per cent for Quebecers aged 55 and older.

More than 3,800 respondents from across the province responded to the telephone survey conducted by Segma Recherche between Nov. 7, 2023, and Dec. 15, 2023.

The survey indicated that about 78 per cent of respondents across Quebec preferred to be served in French, 14 per cent had no preference and eight per cent preferred to be served in English.

However, the survey also showed that the proportion of customers who preferred to be served in French dropped on the Island of Montreal and surrounding suburbs to 67.8 per cent in 2023 from 74.3 per cent in 2010.