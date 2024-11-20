Volunteers donate $60,000 to KidsInclusive program as operations wind down

Send this page to someone via email

A long-standing group of volunteers has made a remarkable $60,000 donation to KidsInclusive at Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) as it concludes its 119-year history of philanthropic service.

The group, KHSC Volunteer Services to the Hotel Dieu Hospital (HDH) site, has supported KidsInclusive, a program providing specialized care for children and youth with physical, developmental, or communication needs, for decades.

“This generous donation is a testament to their legacy of giving and its dedication to our community,” said Noella Klawitter, director of KidsInclusive. “We are deeply grateful for their support, which has made an immeasurable difference over the years and will continue to do so into the future, thanks to their thoughtful planning.”

Of the $60,000 total, $50,000 will be distributed as $10,000 annual gifts over the next five years to ensure sustained support and allow the program to identify new donors. The remaining $10,000 is the group’s final annual donation from last year. Funds were raised through the operations of the Brockview Café and Brockview Boutique.

“Our members are proud to have supported KidsInclusive for so many years and are pleased that this final gift will provide ongoing support for the program,” said Beth Cade, president of KHSC’s Volunteer Services to HDH group. “It has been an honour to contribute to the lives of children and families in our region, and we thank the community and hospital staff for supporting our efforts over the years.”

KidsInclusive serves children and youth across southeastern Ontario, offering developmental assessments, therapy services and family support programs. The donation will help ensure these critical services remain available.

For more information about the KidsInclusive program, visit kidsinclusive.ca.