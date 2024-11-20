Gerry Lichty elected as 2025 Frontenac County warden

Send this page to someone via email

Frontenac County council has elected Township of North Frontenac Mayor Gerry Lichty as the 2025 Frontenac County warden.

The decision was made during Wednesday’s council meeting.

“I’d like to thank Warden Smith and my fellow Frontenac County councillors for selecting me as 2025 Warden,” Lichty said. “Rural municipalities continue to face intensifying economic and social challenges, and Frontenac is no exception. I’m looking forward to applying my energies to further my predecessors’ work and to representing the interests of residents of Frontenac County in the region and across Ontario.”

Lichty, elected as North Frontenac mayor and Frontenac County councillor in 2022, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Previously, he served on the township of North Frontenac committee of adjustment and as president of the Snow Road Community Centre Association.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A professional engineer and former manager specializing in community housing projects in Toronto and for the Ontario Ministry of Housing, Lichty later worked as a facilities manager for the Region of Waterloo and as CEO of Northwind Management Consultants. He has resided in North Frontenac since 2014.

Story continues below advertisement

Also elected is Township of Frontenac Islands Deputy Mayor Bill Saunders, who will serve as the 2025 county deputy warden.

The warden, elected annually by Frontenac County council, acts as chief executive officer, presides over council meetings, provides leadership, and represents the county at official functions. The deputy warden assists in these duties, and all members of the eight-member council hold one vote each.

Frontenac County council, elected for a four-year term through 2026, includes representatives from the townships of North Frontenac, Central Frontenac, South Frontenac and Frontenac Islands.

Current council members include: