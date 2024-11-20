Menu

Nova Scotia election: Liberals call for new strategy for seniors housing

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2024 10:43 am
1 min read
RELATED: Voter turnout has trended downwards for years, but they youngest voters have the worst voter participation. In the last Nova Scotia election, only five per cent of voters were in the 18 to 24 age group. Jake Webb reports on how some groups are trying to get young people involved.
Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says if his party is elected to govern on Nov. 26, it would develop a comprehensive housing strategy for seniors.

Churchill made the announcement today at Liberal headquarters in Halifax before heading off on his campaign bus.

The proposed strategy, part of the Liberals’ previously announced platform, calls for developing small, walkable communities for seniors — but the platform does not offer details.

Churchill says a Liberal government would also review the property tax system, which he says penalizes seniors who want to downsize.

The Liberals are also promising to double the province’s annual seniors care grant to $1,500 and expand eligibility for the money by increasing the maximum annual household income threshold to $50,000 from $45,000.

As well, Churchill is promising to spend an additional $10 million annually to improve the working conditions of homecare workers, a move the Liberals say would help eliminate a current staffing shortage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20,  2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

