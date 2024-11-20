School and road closures in Manitoba on Wednesday

See more sharing options

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on (Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024):

Highway closures:

Highway 5, from Ochre River to Kelwood.

Highway 10, from Road 30N to 72N.

Highway 68, from Highway 5 to Lake Manitoba.

Highway 276 to 481 North

Highway 5, from Dauphin to Ochre River

Highway 5, from Dauphin to Grandview

Highway 5, from Russell to the Saskatchewan border

Highway 10 in Riding Mountain National Park

Highway 10, from N. Ent. Riding Mountain National Park to Dauphin

Highway 10, from Dauphin to Cowan

Highway 16, from Foxwarren to Saskatchewan Border

Highway 20, from north of Dauphin to Hwy 267

Highway 45, from Russell to Rossburn

Highway 83, from Russell to Roblin

Highway 272, from Highway 20 to Duck Bay

Highway 482, from Highway 5 to Highway 83Highway 1, from Sidney to the Saskatchewan border

School closures:

The Southwest Horizon School Division has cancelled all classes and buses for the day

Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine has closed down École Saint-Lazare, École Jours de Plaine (Laurier), École La Source (Shilo), and École Notre-Dame de Lourdes

All schools in region A of the Prairie Rose School Division are closed

Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools in the Brandon School Division are closed

All schools in the Prairie Spirit School Division are closed

Bus cancellations:

The Brandon school division won’t run buses outside of the city

Mountain View School Division has cancelled all buses

Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine has cancelled buses for Gilbert-Rosset in Saint Claude

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.

