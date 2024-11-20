School and road closures in Manitoba on Wednesday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on (Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024):
Highway closures:
- Highway 5, from Ochre River to Kelwood.
- Highway 10, from Road 30N to 72N.
- Highway 68, from Highway 5 to Lake Manitoba.
- Highway 276 to 481 North
- Highway 5, from Dauphin to Ochre River
- Highway 5, from Dauphin to Grandview
- Highway 5, from Russell to the Saskatchewan border
- Highway 10 in Riding Mountain National Park
- Highway 10, from N. Ent. Riding Mountain National Park to Dauphin
- Highway 10, from Dauphin to Cowan
- Highway 16, from Foxwarren to Saskatchewan Border
- Highway 20, from north of Dauphin to Hwy 267
- Highway 45, from Russell to Rossburn
- Highway 83, from Russell to Roblin
- Highway 272, from Highway 20 to Duck Bay
- Highway 482, from Highway 5 to Highway 83Highway 1, from Sidney to the Saskatchewan border
School closures:
- The Southwest Horizon School Division has cancelled all classes and buses for the day
- Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine has closed down École Saint-Lazare, École Jours de Plaine (Laurier), École La Source (Shilo), and École Notre-Dame de Lourdes
- All schools in region A of the Prairie Rose School Division are closed
- Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools in the Brandon School Division are closed
- All schools in the Prairie Spirit School Division are closed
Bus cancellations:
- The Brandon school division won’t run buses outside of the city
- Mountain View School Division has cancelled all buses
- Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine has cancelled buses for Gilbert-Rosset in Saint Claude
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.
