Man robbed on Highway 410 in Brampton after vehicle rear-ended

The Ontario Provincial Police say they are searching for multiple suspects after a vehicle was struck from behind on Highway 410 and the man inside was robbed.

Police said the incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday on the highway between Sandalwood Parkway and Mayfield Road

The victim’s vehicle was rear-ended by a red car and then the man was robbed by three to four suspects, police said.

Investigators allege one suspect was armed with a handgun and another had a knife.

Police are asking if anyone saw the incident or has any information including dashcam footage to contact police.

