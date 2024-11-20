Man robbed on Highway 410 in Brampton after vehicle rear-ended

The Ontario Provincial Police say they are searching for multiple suspects after a vehicle was struck from behind on Highway 410 and the man inside was robbed.
Police said the incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday on the highway between Sandalwood Parkway and Mayfield Road
The victim’s vehicle was rear-ended by a red car and then the man was robbed by three to four suspects, police said.
Investigators allege one suspect was armed with a handgun and another had a knife.
Police are asking if anyone saw the incident or has any information including dashcam footage to contact police.
https://x.com/OPP_HSD/status/1859071430257770940
