Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man robbed on Highway 410 in Brampton after vehicle rear-ended

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 7:26 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC/JJF
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ontario Provincial Police say they are searching for multiple suspects after a vehicle was struck from behind on Highway 410 and the man inside was robbed.

Police said the incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday on the highway between Sandalwood Parkway and Mayfield Road

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The victim’s vehicle was rear-ended by a red car and then the man was robbed by three to four suspects, police said.

Trending Now

Investigators allege one suspect was armed with a handgun and another had a knife.

Police are asking if anyone saw the incident or has any information including dashcam footage to contact police.

https://x.com/OPP_HSD/status/1859071430257770940

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices