Crime

RCMP release new images in search for North Vancouver sex assault suspect

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 19, 2024 7:54 pm
1 min read
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP. North Vancouver RCMP
North Vancouver RCMP has released new images in a renewed attempt to track down a sexual assault suspect.

Police had previously warned the public about a trio of similar groping incidents that took place in September. In two of the three cases the suspect was on an electric bike.

Mounties said Tuesday that a fourth victim subsequently came forward to report that she, too, had been groped from behind by a man riding an e-bike on July 22.

A witness was able to get a clear cell phone video of the suspect fleeing in that incident.

Police said they are also investigating a fifth groping incident on Nov. 14, near West Keith Road and Chesterfield Avenue.

The suspect is described as six feet tall with hairy legs, and was wearing a black sweater with a white logo on the front and black shorts.

Police say that despite similarities between the cases, they are not ruling out that they may involve different suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

