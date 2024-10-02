Three women sexually assaulted in North Vancouver, spurring RCMP warning

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in North Vancouver are warning the public after a trio of recent sexual assaults.

All three assaults happened in the Lower Lonsdale area, and while police say there are similarities in the incidents, they’ve yet to conclude whether they involve different suspects.

“Investigators are working diligently on all three cases,” North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said.

“Although there appear to be similarities in each incident, investigators are not ruling out that there might be three different suspects. Over the last month, extensive efforts have been made by Serious Crime investigators to identify any suspects. We are now at the point where we’re seeking public assistance to help further these investigations.”

The first incident happened around 9 p.m. on Sept. 8, when a man riding an electric bike groped a woman who was walking in the 300 block of East Keith Road.

Two bystanders chased the suspect, who was last seen riding westbound. However, police have been unable to locate the witnesses, a man and a woman, whom they are asking to come forward.

The suspect is described as five feet 11 inches tall with a muscular build and was wearing baggy shorts and a baggy peach-coloured tank top.

The second incident happened around 2 p.m. on Sept. 19 on the Spirit Trail south of the 600 block of East First Street.

Police said the suspect, again on an electric bike, groped a woman who was walking on the trail before riding away westbound. Investigators were able to obtain CCTV video of the suspect.

The third incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Police say the victim was running southbound on the west side of the 700 block of Chesterfield Avenue when she was groped by a man who was walking behind her.

The suspect was last seen running towards Victoria Park.

He is described as a man in his 30s and six feet tall, with an athletic build and short, dark hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured sleeveless shirt, dark shorts and over-ear headphones.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.