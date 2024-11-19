Menu

Canada

Ontario First Nation declares state of emergency over gang and addiction crises

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2024 4:08 pm
1 min read
Chief Of Anishinabek Police Services Jeff Skye is joined by UCCM Anishnaabe Chief of Police James Killeen, left, and Treaty Three Police Chief Kai Liu as he speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, June 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Chief Of Anishinabek Police Services Jeff Skye is joined by UCCM Anishnaabe Chief of Police James Killeen, left, and Treaty Three Police Chief Kai Liu as he speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, June 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A northern Ontario First Nation has declared a state of emergency over concurrent crises involving crime, gang activity, addiction and mental health problems that have plagued the community for years.

Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Chief Louis Kwissiwa is calling for policing and mental health help from the province and the federal government.

Kwissiwa says the community needs more police officers for a start, as well as professional help for the increasing number of people addicted to drugs.

He says addictions, violence, trauma and suicides are increasing.

There are just five police officers in the region, but they are a 45-minute drive away.

The solicitor general says he has spoken to the chief of Anishinabek Police Services about the seriousness of the issue.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

