Utilities Kingston resumes infrastructure upgrades to enhance water and wastewater systems

Utilities Kingston has restarted a major project to upgrade the city’s water and wastewater infrastructure.

The Portsmouth Pumping Station Flow Direction and Front Road Watermain Interconnect project aims to improve system efficiency, boost reliability and reduce long-term energy consumption.

The initiative will redirect sewage from the Portsmouth Pumping Station to the nearby Cataraqui Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant, cutting the transport distance by over eight kilometres. Additionally, the Front Road Watermain Interconnect will link the Point Pleasant Water Treatment Plant to the central water distribution system, enhancing flexibility to meet Kingston’s growing needs.

“Kingston’s growth relies on robust, efficient, and sustainable infrastructure,” said David Fell, president and CEO of Utilities Kingston. “This project directly supports that vision by reducing energy consumption, improving system efficiency, and ensuring Kingston is prepared for future needs.”

Residents can learn more about the project at a public information session on Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the INVISTA Centre. Attendees will hear details about the project’s timeline, traffic impacts and long-term benefits for Kingston’s infrastructure.

Traffic delays are anticipated along Front Road and King Street West, from Sand Bay Lane to Country Club Drive, during construction. Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are advised to allow extra travel time, use alternative routes and follow posted signs for safety.

“We understand that construction disruptions can be challenging,” said Julie Runions, director of engineering at Utilities Kingston. “Our team is committed to minimizing these impacts and keeping you informed every step of the way. Thank you for your patience as we work to enhance Kingston’s infrastructure for the future.”

The project will roll out in phases until 2028, including upgrades to King Street West, Union Street and Kennedy Street, as well as rebuilding the Portsmouth Pumping Station. To reduce disruption, water main and sewage work will be co-ordinated with the city’s pathway and intersection redesign projects.