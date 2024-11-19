Menu

Crime

OPP warns public of online extortion scam in Prince Edward County

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 19, 2024 12:39 pm
1 min read
OPP Logo View image in full screen
The Prince Edward County OPP is alerting residents to a recent wave of online extortion scams demanding cryptocurrency payments. Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press
The Prince Edward County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is urging residents to exercise caution online following multiple reports of an online extortion scam targeting victims in recent weeks.

The scam involves emails containing personal information and claims of possessing inappropriate videos or images of the recipient.

Get daily National news

The scammer demands $2,000 in cryptocurrency, threatening to release the alleged content if the payment is not made.

The OPP advises residents to stay vigilant and follow these precautions to avoid falling victim to fraud:

  • Take time to ask questions and verify claims.
  • Request credentials from individuals or organizations.
  • Trust your instincts if something seems suspicious.
  • Be wary of requests for cash or cryptocurrency.
  • Avoid acting on urgent demands for money.

Residents are reminded not to be rushed into making payments and to report suspicious activity to authorities.

