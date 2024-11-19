OPP warns public of online extortion scam in Prince Edward County

The Prince Edward County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is urging residents to exercise caution online following multiple reports of an online extortion scam targeting victims in recent weeks.
The scam involves emails containing personal information and claims of possessing inappropriate videos or images of the recipient.
Get daily National news
The scammer demands $2,000 in cryptocurrency, threatening to release the alleged content if the payment is not made.
The OPP advises residents to stay vigilant and follow these precautions to avoid falling victim to fraud:
- Take time to ask questions and verify claims.
- Request credentials from individuals or organizations.
- Trust your instincts if something seems suspicious.
- Be wary of requests for cash or cryptocurrency.
- Avoid acting on urgent demands for money.
Residents are reminded not to be rushed into making payments and to report suspicious activity to authorities.
- New York City stabbing spree leaves 2 dead, 1 injured; suspect in custody
- MPs condemn alleged Iranian plot to assassinate ex-minister Irwin Cotler
- Human smuggling case heads to trial after family deaths at Canada-U.S. border
- FBI releases new photo of Ryan Wedding as Canadian Olympian still on the run
Comments