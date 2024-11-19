Kingston city council approves INVISTA Centre naming rights extension

See more sharing options

Kingston city council has approved a one-year extension of the naming rights agreement for the INVISTA Centre, the multiplex facility at 1350 Gardiners Rd.

During this period, INVISTA Canada will contribute $44,000 plus taxes.

Council also authorized staff to negotiate a potential agreement renewal for up to three additional years.

Any future terms will maintain the current agreement’s conditions, with adjustments to reflect the prevailing market value for naming rights.

The extension continues INVISTA’s sponsorship, ensuring the facility retains its established branding while supporting ongoing partnerships.