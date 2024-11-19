Kingston reports 19% drop in corporate greenhouse gas emissions since 2018

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

In a report headed for city council, the City of Kingston says it has achieved a 19 per cent reduction in corporate greenhouse gas emissions since 2018, according to its 2023 Emissions Inventory Report.

The city recorded total emissions of 24,031 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, which reflects significant progress toward its environmental goals.

The report also highlights a 24.2 per cent decrease in per capita emissions.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Other major improvements were seen in transportation emissions, which fell by 11.2 per cent, and transit emissions, which dropped by 46.4 per cent due to fleet electrification and increased use of biodiesel.

However, there were some hurdles to climb. The city faced challenges with wastewater emissions rising by 35.7 per cent and water services emissions increasing by 49.8 per cent.

Facilities saw a 9.8 per cent increase in overall emissions, but efficiency improvements led to a 9.5 per cent decrease in emissions per square foot.

Story continues below advertisement

The report raises concerns over the doubling of Ontario’s electricity emission factors since 2018, which could hinder decarbonization efforts.

The city is advocating for provincial action to address these systemic issues.

These findings underscore both Kingston’s progress and ongoing challenges in achieving sustainability goals.