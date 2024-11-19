Kampf joins list of injured Leafs forwards

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Maple Leafs announced Tuesday that they have placed forward David Kampf on injured reserve, putting more strain on Toronto’s already depleted forward lines.

The Leafs said Kampf is out with a lower-body injury and the move is retroactive to Saturday, when Kampf logged over 14 minutes of ice time in Toronto’s 4-3 overtime win over visiting Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

Kampf has three assists in 18 games for Toronto this season.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Maple Leafs are also without captain and star centre Auston Matthews (upper-body injury) and veteran forwards Max Pacioretty (lower-body injury) and Calle Jarnkrok (groin, hernia) heading into a game Wednesday night against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights.

In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs recalled centre Fraser Minten from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies. The 20-year-old has two goals and two assists in five AHL games this season.

The 2022 second-round pick is in his first full professional campaign. He had no points in four games with the Maple Leafs last season before being returned to the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.