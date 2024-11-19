SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Kampf joins list of injured Leafs forwards

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2024 10:56 am
1 min read
TORONTO – The Maple Leafs announced Tuesday that they have placed forward David Kampf on injured reserve, putting more strain on Toronto’s already depleted forward lines.

The Leafs said Kampf is out with a lower-body injury and the move is retroactive to Saturday, when Kampf logged over 14 minutes of ice time in Toronto’s 4-3 overtime win over visiting Edmonton.

Kampf has three assists in 18 games for Toronto this season.

The Maple Leafs are also without captain and star centre Auston Matthews (upper-body injury) and veteran forwards Max Pacioretty (lower-body injury) and Calle Jarnkrok (groin, hernia) heading into a game Wednesday night against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights.

In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs recalled centre Fraser Minten from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies. The 20-year-old has two goals and two assists in five AHL games this season.

The 2022 second-round pick is in his first full professional campaign. He had no points in four games with the Maple Leafs last season before being returned to the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

