‘Large police presence’ at University of Manitoba after reports of armed man

Winnipeg police are advising the public to avoid the area around the Allen Building at the University of Manitoba campus on Tuesday morning.
A large police presence is at the scene in response to reports of a man armed with a knife.
Const. Claude Chancy told 680 CJOB’s The Start that reports first started coming in around 6:30 a.m., and the message to avoid the area is being done out of an abundance of caution.
“It is a fluid event, it is ongoing,” he said.
“We do want to provide that public advisory to make sure people are aware we are looking for this male, he is armed with a knife, and to be diligent and to be careful about their surroundings right now.”
The man is described as wearing all black and carrying a large kitchen knife.
