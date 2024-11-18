Menu

November 23 – RAD Torque Raceway – Magic of Lights

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted November 18, 2024 4:40 pm
1 min read
Experience the holiday season like never before with the Canadian Tire Magic of Lights at RAD Torque Raceway! This 2.5-kilometer drive-through spectacle features over 2 MILLION LED lights, filling every moment with festive joy. From the comfort of your car, you’ll be surrounded by stunning displays and enchanting animations that bring the holiday spirit to life at every turn.

A portion of proceeds from each vehicle supports 880 CHED Santas Anonymous and Canadian Tire Jumpstart, helping to spread joy and make a difference in our community. Visit  for this unforgettable holiday tradition!

NOVEMBER 21, 2024 – JANUARY 4, 2025

Tune into Talk To The Experts on Saturday, November 23rd as guests from RAD Torque Raceway – Magic of Lights join us starting at noon!

