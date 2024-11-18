November 23 – RAD Torque Raceway – Magic of Lights

Send this page to someone via email

Experience the holiday season like never before with the Canadian Tire Magic of Lights at RAD Torque Raceway! This 2.5-kilometer drive-through spectacle features over 2 MILLION LED lights, filling every moment with festive joy. From the comfort of your car, you’ll be surrounded by stunning displays and enchanting animations that bring the holiday spirit to life at every turn.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A portion of proceeds from each vehicle supports 880 CHED Santas Anonymous and Canadian Tire Jumpstart, helping to spread joy and make a difference in our community. Visit for this unforgettable holiday tradition!

NOVEMBER 21, 2024 – JANUARY 4, 2025

Tune into Talk To The Experts on Saturday, November 23rd as guests from RAD Torque Raceway – Magic of Lights join us starting at noon!