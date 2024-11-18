Jarnkrok out month-to-month after surgery

See more sharing options

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Calle Jarnkrok is out month-to-month following groin and sports hernia surgery, the team announced Monday.

The 33-year-old Swede has yet to suit up this season after beginning the campaign on long-term injured reserve Oct. 7.

Jarnkrok provided some offence in a bottom-6 role last season with 10 goals and 11 assists in 52 games.

He has 30 goals and 30 assists in 125 contests across two campaigns with Toronto.

The Leafs are also without star centre Auston Matthews and veteran forward Max Pacioretty.

Matthews, the team’s captain, has missed six games with an undisclosed upper-body injury. Pacioretty sustained a lower-body injury Nov. 9 against Montreal and is considered out week-to-week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.