Fatal rollover crash, vehicle fire closes Highway 99 NB in Surrey

Highway 99 northbound in Surrey remains blocked on Monday morning due to a fatal vehicle rollover crash.

The highway is closed between 16th Avenue and 32nd Avenue.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time but it appears the vehicle also caught fire after rolling over.

Surrey RCMP and Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene in the 2800 block of Highway 99.

RCMP is asking drivers to avoid the area, and to use alternate routes and leave extra time as traffic is heavy in the area.