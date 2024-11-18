Menu

Traffic

Fatal rollover crash, vehicle fire closes Highway 99 NB in Surrey

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 18, 2024 11:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fatal crash closes Highway 99 northbound in Surrey'
Fatal crash closes Highway 99 northbound in Surrey
A fatal rollover crash closed Highway 99 northbound in Surrey on Monday morning. RCMP said drivers should avoid the area while an investigation is underway.
Highway 99 northbound in Surrey remains blocked on Monday morning due to a fatal vehicle rollover crash.

The highway is closed between 16th Avenue and 32nd Avenue.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time but it appears the vehicle also caught fire after rolling over.

Surrey RCMP and Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene in the 2800 block of Highway 99.

RCMP is asking drivers to avoid the area, and to use alternate routes and leave extra time as traffic is heavy in the area.

