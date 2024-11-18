Trial begins for men accused in migrants’ deaths near Manitoba border crossing

See more sharing options

A trial is to begin Monday for two men accused of smuggling migrants across the Canada-U. S. border.

Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel and Steve Shand are accused of being part of operation that brought people from India to Canada, then across the border from Manitoba to Minnesota.

One of the trips they are accused of taking part in saw a family from India — a couple and two children — die in a blizzard in January 2022, when the wind chill reached -35 C.

The men have pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to transport aliens causing serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy.

Prosecutors allege Patel co-ordinated with smugglers in Canada to have migrants dropped off near the border, where they would walk until they entered the United States and be picked up by Shand.

RCMP in Manitoba have not made any arrests north of the border but say their investigation is ongoing.