Woman dead, husband in custody following overnight homicide in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police were called to a residence on Eulalie Avenue, in the area of Kingston Street East and Ritson Road South in Oshawa, Ont., at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said life saving measures were performed and a woman was taken to a Toronto-area trauma center with significant injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

“Officers arrived on scene, and located a 48-year-old female suffering from obvious signs of trauma,” Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss told reporters Sunday morning.

“Her husband, a 41-year-old male, is in police custody and is facing a charge of first-degree murder,” said Bortoluss, noting the homicide unit has taken charge of the investigation.

Police have yet to identify the victim or the suspect. They also said an elderly woman and two five-year-old children were at the scene when police arrived, but their relationships have not been specified.

A For Sale sign sits on the front lawn of the home.

A neighbourhood resident of 18 years, Ron Mohr lives a few doors down; he told Global News he was awoken by a sea of police lights at around 2:40 a.m. and was shocked to see the situation unfold.

“You know, just to see what happened; to see the woman being brought out, trying to be resuscitated and taken away. And, you know, there were children involved…” Mohr said. “It’s just a sad, tragic thing to witness.”

“It’s shocking because … we have had personal interactions with the man who was arrested,” he added.

He said all the residents in the neighborhood were devastated by the incident. “We just all get along and it’s a nice and quiet neighborhood, so when something like this happens, it just doesn’t feel real,” said Mohr. “It feels surreal. So it’s just crazy.”

“That’s horrible. Absolutely horrible,” said June Frances-Broomer, who has lived in the area for 15 years, “because all the neighbors are fantastic around here.”

The tragedy marks the fourth homicide related to Intimate Partner Violence in the Durham Region this year.

“We would like to take this opportunity to speak to anyone that may be involved in an intimate partner violence domestic relationship – resources are available on our website at DRPS.ca,” said Bortoluss. “Furthermore, if you are not ready to come forward and do not want police involvement, there are additional resources available such as Victim Services of Durham Region.”

As the investigation continues, police ask anyone who may have seen or witnessed the incident, or who may have further information, to contact the investigators.