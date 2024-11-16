Menu

World

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon’s Baalbek kill 6, injure 11 others: ministry

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 16, 2024 2:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire discussed: reports'
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire discussed: reports
Emerging details suggest Israel may be moving close to a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon. If that comes to pass, it would still be far from what many people say is needed. And it comes as a human rights watchdog launched new allegations against Israel. Nathaniel Dove looks at what might be achievable and what, at least for now, isn't.
Israeli airstrikes on the village of Khreibeh in the Baalbek District of eastern Lebanon killed six people on Saturday, including three children, and injured 11 others, the Lebanese health ministry said.

Among the injured were five children, two of whom were in critical condition, the ministry said.

Strikes earlier on Saturday killed two medics in south Lebanon, including one in Borj Rahal and another in Kfartebnit, and injured four other rescue workers, with two still missing, the ministry said.

Israeli airstrikes also targeted areas of the southern suburbs of Beirut controlled by the Iran-backed group Hezbollah for a fifth consecutive day, with at least 15 strikes on Saturday, according to two security sources.

The Israeli military said the attacks were directed at Hezbollah infrastructure, including a weapons storage facility and a command center.

A soldier was killed during combat in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said on Saturday.

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
There was no word yet from Lebanese authorities on casualties in the strikes on the capital’s southern suburbs.

Israel launched its ground and air offensive against Hezbollah in late September after almost a year of cross-border hostilities in parallel with the conflict in Gaza. It says it aims to secure the return home of tens of thousands of Israelis forced to evacuate from northern Israel under Hezbollah fire.

Israel’s campaign has dealt heavy blows to Hezbollah. It has also forced more than a million Lebanese to flee their homes, creating a humanitarian crisis.

Click to play video: 'Israeli airstrikes kill at least 70 in Gaza, Lebanon as US tries to secure ceasefire deal'
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 70 in Gaza, Lebanon as US tries to secure ceasefire deal

Lebanon’s health ministry says Israeli attacks have killed at least 3,452 people through Friday since Oct. 7, 2023, most since late September. It does not distinguish between civilian casualties and fighters.

Israel says Hezbollah attacks have killed about 100 civilians and soldiers in northern Israel, the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and southern Lebanon over the last year.

© 2024 Reuters

